Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis Arrested in Connection with Tupac Shakur’s Murder, Almost Three Decades After Fatal Drive-By Shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis has been arrested in connection with Tupac’s death

Las Vegas police have arrested a person in connection with the 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis was taken into custody Friday morning, though the exact charges remain unclear. Davis has spoken openly about being at the scene of the drive-by shooting 27 years ago.

A Netflix documentary previously named Davis’ cousin as the shooter, despite the gangster bragging in books and interviews about killing Tupac in September 1996.

The 60-year-old Compton Crip gang leader even wrote a memoir in which he confessed to his role in the fatal shooting of the hip-hop legend.

He claimed in the 2018 documentary that he was riding in the car with his cousin Orlando Anderson and handed him the murder weapon before shooting.

American rapper and actor Tupac Shakur was killed in a shooting that has been unsolved for 27 years

Shakur was 25 when he was shot on the Vegas strip, while Davis wrote in his tell-all 2019 memoir “Compton Street Legend” that he was in the Cadillac involved in the shooting.

In the book, he said he told authorities about his involvement in the 2010 killing during a closed-door meeting with federal and local authorities.

“They promised they would quash the indictment and stop the grand jury if I helped them,” he wrote.

He was 46 at the time and facing life in prison on drug charges when he agreed to speak to authorities.

The arrest comes two months after Vegas police raided Davis’ wife’s home on July 17, looking for items “related to the murder of Tupac Shakur.”

Authorities seized several computers, a cell phone and a hard drive from the property, as well as a Vibe magazine featuring Shakur.

They also took several .40 caliber bullets, two “tubs of photographs” and a copy of Davis’ memoirs.

Insiders of the investigation claimed in August that homicide detectives were “optimistic” about filing charges in the case.

Sources told The US Sun that the district attorney’s office would present their case to a grand jury last month.

They added that a criminal trial was expected “soon,” and that they were looking at “first-degree murder potential for Keffe D,” based on Nevada law.