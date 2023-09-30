Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    Ex-ABC News Star Gets Six Years in Prison for Hoarding Child Porn

    Ex-ABC News Star Gets Six Years in Prison for Hoarding Child Porn

    Michael Le Brecht/ABC via Getty

    Former ABC News producer James Gordon Meek was sentenced to six years in prison on Friday for the transportation and possession of child sexual abuse material.

    The sentence comes months after Meek, a one-time star national security reporter, pleaded guilty to two of the three counts he was charged with in a federal child pornography investigation. Earlier this week, as The Daily Beast reported, Meek asked for leniency in his case, partly blaming his war and torture reporting on his child pornography habit.

    He had asked for a five-year sentence while prosecutors had asked for the maximum term of almost 16 years, arguing that Meek consumed and hoarded multiple devices’ worth of vile material.

