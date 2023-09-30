Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    ‘Great British Baking Show’ Cracks Up Over Prue’s Dirty Beaver Jokes

    ‘Great British Baking Show’ Cracks Up Over Prue’s Dirty Beaver Jokes

    Mark Bourdillon

    Sex jokes and graphic stabbing—who knew The Great British Baking Show would come to this?

    The beloved baking competition is back for Season 11 on Netflix, featuring new host Alison Hammond, who joins Noel Fielding in the cozy baking tent. Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood return to judge, offer handshakes, and hug. Yes—the stony Hollywood gives a contestant a hug in the first episode of the season. Things have changed over in the GBBS world.

    First on the docket for this installment of Baking Show is Cake Week, which asked the bakers to create vertical cakes in the signature round and a familiar chocolate raspberry loaf for the technical. Where have we seen those raspberry swirls before? Oh, it’s the same dish from the GBBS opening credits!

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

