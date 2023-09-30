Marilyn Manson Resolves Rape Lawsuit Prior to Trial: Jane Doe Accuses Him of Coercion to Withdraw Case Following Intense Seven-hour Deposition

Marilyn Manson, real name Brian Warner, was accused of rape and abuse in a 2021 lawsuit

The victim, referred to in the files as Jane Doe, said she settled after receiving “threats, harassment, intimidation and various forms of intimidation.”

Marilyn Manson has settled a lawsuit with a woman who accused him of rape.

The singer, whose real name is Brian Warner, was accused in the 2021 lawsuit of raping the woman and threatening to “hit her in the head” if she reported him.

She alleged in the lawsuit that the abuse occurred in 2011 and that Manson also deprived her of food, sleep and a sense of security.

The settlement with the Superior Court of California came Wednesday just days before the case was expected to go to trial next week.

In a statement to Rolling stonesaid the woman named Jane Doe in the lawsuits: “I was fully prepared for the trial and never in a million years thought I would ever settle, but for the past two and a half years I have silently endured threats and harassment. , intimidation and various forms of intimidation that have increased in recent weeks.

“Marilyn Manson attended my deposition and I was forced to answer aggressive questions for seven hours while he stared at me from across the table. I was told that this almost never happens because it is cruel, and that the main reason for this is to intimidate and inflict emotional distress on a victim.

‘I never cared about money and just wanted justice, but if we had gone to trial I could have lost my right to anonymity and been blamed on a large and public scale.

“Most importantly, I could have risked losing the freedom to tell my story, and that is worth more than anything in the world.”

Manson’s attorney, Howard King, said: “Brian is pleased that, just as previous lawsuits were dropped without payment or settled on pennies on the dollar, this plaintiff has now agreed to drop her lawsuit in exchange for an insurance payout which represents a fraction of her income. demands and much less than the cost for Brian to appear in court.’