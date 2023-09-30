Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    Hard-Right GOPers Once Again Tank McCarthy's Shutdown Bill

    Hard-Right GOPers Once Again Tank McCarthy's Shutdown Bill

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) once again failed to advance his party’s own short-term spending package after 21 hard-line Republicans broke ranks and voted with Democrats to tank the effort, just over a day before a government shutdown.

    It was just the latest setback for McCarthy as he repeatedly tries—and fails—to tame the far-right in his caucus as they hold the party hostage and gear up for his removal.

    The short-term spending plan would have kept the government open for 30 more days while imposing sweeping 30 percent cuts across hundreds of federal programs, crippling everything from federal safety net programs to NASA.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

