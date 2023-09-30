Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    Texas Congressman Joined Musk Border Stunt Instead of Doing His Job

    When he should have been in Washington, D.C., doing whatever he could to help prevent the crazies among his fellow Republicans from precipitating a government shutdown, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) was down at the southern border with Elon Musk.

    The congressman could have just as easily chatted with the billionaire remotely from the Capitol via Zoom or on the phone or even on what was formerly known as Twitter.

    But as Musk indicated by sporting aviator sunglasses and a black cowboy hat at the start of his live stream from Texas, practicalities took a back seat to theatrics.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

