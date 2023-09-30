Monthly News from Susan Miller — October 2023

Dear Reader,

On September 15, after an eye surgery I had on September 10, I developed a severe infection in my right eye, which is my dominant eye. My left eye has had low vision for a long time, and I can only see the big fuzzy “E” on the eye chart with that eye.

This infection has temporarily left me functionally blind. I have seen my esteemed doctor and his associates nearly every day since the onset of this condition, and they say I am definitely getting better. They feel that in about two weeks I will be able to see the screen on my computer—and my phone—once again.

Right now, I’m still not able to see very well, so I had to dictate this note to my editor. I’m not used to dictating (dictating uses a completely different part of your brain than writing), so it took a quite some time to “write” even this short note.

What follows is the summary I wrote for October. Each month I write the summary two months in advance and don’t look at it when writing the body of my forecast until the very end. I do this so that I know I’ve given you the most comprehensive, accurate, and detailed forecast possible.

The dailies have not been affected because I write those five months in advance. You will continue to get your dailies through your app or email as you always have.

Before my eye was infected, I finished writing the 16,000 words for your Year Ahead 2024 calendar, which has now gone through two edits and multiple fact checks. Izak Zenou’s beautiful artwork and my manuscript are done and with our creative director. We will be going to press in October. I will announce through social media and on my website just when the calendar will be ready for you.

October opens under the effect of the full moon from September 29. Its effect will continue until October 4, so I would like you to reread all the information near the end of last month’s forecast I wrote for you about that full moon.

I am sorry I couldn’t write a long October forecast for you, but I have all the information in my head, and October features both a new moon solar eclipse in Libra (October 14) and a full moon lunar eclipse in Taurus (October 28).

Accordingly, I would like to invite you to join me on Discord.com (an audio social media platform) where I’m able to speak directly to you in real time in a group setting (you’re also able to type comments on Discord as well). My moderator, Evie, will help me call on you to answer your question. We will be talking about eclipses in general and the two eclipses in October more specifically and in detail.

If you’ve never been on Discord, you need to become a member in advance of attending my session in the general chat room, which will take place on Sunday October 8 at 5:00PM EDT and last at least three hours.

Discord requires that they verify that you are a real person, not a bot. If you are new to Discord, please use this private invitation to join our group: https://discord.gg/UsjnZ3YJPk. If you’ve already become a member, you know that you can enter the general chat room whenever you’d like.

By all means, once you’re in the general chat room, say “hello” to the other readers who are already there.

I do these general chat audio sessions twice a month, and I am open to hearing your suggestions of the best time of day to hold them. In the chat room, you will meet people from all over the world, so I am spanning many time zones.

I enjoy these sessions so much, and I hope you will, too.

Best wishes,

Susan

PS

Please stay in touch through your favorite social media platform. My assistant is helping me post.

Twitter (X): @astrologyzone (I was hacked last month, and I’m still in talks with X to get my account reinstated.)

Instagram: @astrologyzone

Threads: @astrologyzone

Discord: #astrologyzone

Facebook: Susan Miller’s astrology zone (red dress)

