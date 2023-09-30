I risked my life by popping a pimple on my nose, here’s why YOU should never do it

No pimples should be popped in the area called the “triangle of death.”

Popping a pimple here could lead to a life-threatening infection

A doctor on TikTok warned against popping pimples on a certain area of ​​the face because it could lead to a life-threatening infection.

Dr. Ever Arias, a resident physician at the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California, regularly reacts to videos of members of Generation Z popping pimples on their noses to remind them not toThis is something you should never do.’

One of his most recent videos, which has garnered more than a million views, shows Dr. Arias explaining to his 145,000 followers that if bacteria gets into the popped pimple, it could potentially cause meningitis, a brain and spinal cord infection. mortal.

Dr. Arias says you should not pop any pimples on your face in the area called the “death triangle” or “danger triangle,” which covers the triangular area of ​​the face from the bridge of the nose to both corners of the face. mouth.

Dr. Arias says you shouldn't pop any pimples in the section from the bridge of your nose to the corners of your mouth, known as the "triangle of death" or the "triangle of danger."

“There is a reason why this area is called the triangle of death: because it has resulted in several cases of people losing their lives as a result of popping a pimple in this area,” he said.

“These life-threatening infections occur because the facial nerve, which is right in the triangle of death, connects to something called the cavernous sinus, which is a system of veins that drain to the brain.”

The cavernous sinus is a network of veins that form part of the extended structure of the brain at the base of the skull, behind the eyes and under the front of the brain.

When you pop a pimple, it damages the skin and causes a ‘microscopic wound.

Bacteria can enter this wound and reach the bloodstream. Once there, it can cause very serious infection and inflammation.

‘The inflammation could lead to cold blood clots called keratin sinus thrombosis (a rare type of blood clot), but it could also lead to an infection called meningitis, which is an infection of the meninges or brain tissue.

“It could also cause brain abscesses.”

Meningitis is a bacterial infection in the surrounding areas of the brain and spinal cord that causes swelling and could lead to death.

At this point, Dr. Arias said, patients would be suffering “confusion, fever, seizures, or even death.’

He added: “Although it is rare, my recommendation is not to pop any pimples in that area because the chances of getting this could be low.” But it could be life-threatening and cause a very high mortality rate.’