FilmRise Nabs BuzzFeed Studios Library Series, Including ‘Hot Ones’

FilmRise has handpicked a range of BuzzFeed Studios content, such as the Hot web series and the Unresolved franchise.

The New York City-based film and TV network and streaming platform amassed a total of over 12,000 hours of library content, such as BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime, BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural, Worth it, sneaker shopping And Full implementation.

hot people, Hosted by Sean Evans, it features A-listers like Charlize Theron, Michael B. Jordan and Taraji P. Henson eating a plate of spicy hot wings and became a YouTube sensation.

FilmRise has built its presence in digital streaming by acquiring low-budget series like this one Forensic files and the long-running true crime documentary series Unsolved mysteries and and The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Greatest American Hero And 21 Jump Street.

“BuzzFeed and Complex have a library of content that taps into the zeitgeist of today’s culture by taking an innovative perspective on traditional formats, whether that’s the unique way Hot approaches the classic talk show format or BuzzFeed unsolved takes over the true crime genre. These titles already have strong audiences,” Jonitha Keymoore, vp of global content acquisitions at FilmRise, said in a statement as she unveiled the content deal with Nick Wang, senior vp of business development and partnerships at BuzzFeed Studios.

In addition to licensing its own shows to third-party platforms, FilmRise also launched its own ad-supported video-on-demand platform, as well as ad-supported thematic streams known as FAST Channels.

The library content deal was negotiated by Keymoore for FilmRise and Wang acted for BuzzFeed Studios, part of BuzzFeed, the parent company of Complex and HuffPost.