Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    News

    First Co-Defendant Takes a Plea Deal in Trump’s Georgia Election Case

    By

    Sep 29, 2023 , , , , ,
    First Co-Defendant Takes a Plea Deal in Trump’s Georgia Election Case

    Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

    Scott Hall, the former Fulton County Republican poll watcher and bail bondsman, has become the first of Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants to take a plea agreement with Fulton County prosecutors in their sprawling racketeering case.

    Hall was initially charged with seven felonies for his connection to a breach of voting systems in Coffee County. In a Friday court appearance before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, he pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts of “conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties.”

    “Ultimately I do agree and find that there is a sufficient factual basis for the charges, and I find this guilty plea to be knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently entered,” McAfee said. The surprise proceedings were streamed live on McAfee’s YouTube channel.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gordon Ramsay joins the Collingwood hype train following their exhilarating AFL grand final victory

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he’s sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    Police fined a car owner after a speed camera appeared to show a dog behind the wheel

    Sep 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gordon Ramsay joins the Collingwood hype train following their exhilarating AFL grand final victory

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he’s sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    Police fined a car owner after a speed camera appeared to show a dog behind the wheel

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    I’m a freshman at Harvard, living in the the famous Harvard Yards. From small dorm rooms to luxury commons spaces, here’s what my dorm life is like.

    Sep 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy