First Co-Defendant Takes a Plea Deal in Trump’s Georgia Election Case

Scott Hall, the former Fulton County Republican poll watcher and bail bondsman, has become the first of Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants to take a plea agreement with Fulton County prosecutors in their sprawling racketeering case.

Hall was initially charged with seven felonies for his connection to a breach of voting systems in Coffee County. In a Friday court appearance before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, he pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts of “conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties.”

“Ultimately I do agree and find that there is a sufficient factual basis for the charges, and I find this guilty plea to be knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently entered,” McAfee said. The surprise proceedings were streamed live on McAfee’s YouTube channel.

