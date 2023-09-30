Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    News

    From Speedos to Spats: Is This the Nuttiest MAGA Candidate Yet?

    By

    Sep 30, 2023 , , ,
    From Speedos to Spats: Is This the Nuttiest MAGA Candidate Yet?

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Handout

    Gabrielle Hanson, the MAGA-loving mayoral candidate whose string of recent controversies include everything from a prostitution-related conviction to her husband’s Speedo-heavy appearance at a Pride parade, has found herself at the center of controversy again—this time after she was recorded ordering a local TV journalist out of a campaign forum.

    Jared Sullivan, an observer at Wednesday’s event in Franklin, Tennessee, reportedly recorded Hanson telling a staffer, “No Channel 5. They have to leave.” Meanwhile, just outside the forum, video showed a group of apparent Hanson supporters standing shoulder-to-shoulder to block reporters from entering the event—with one woman even taking a swipe at a journalist as he tried to squeeze by.

    While Hanson hasn’t revealed why she wanted Channel 5 out of the room, it’s possibly related to the station’s reporting this week that revealed Hanson’s husband once rocked American flag Speedos—and nothing else, save for a gold chain, glasses, and shoes—to a Pride event in Chicago.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gordon Ramsay joins the Collingwood hype train following their exhilarating AFL grand final victory

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he’s sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    Police fined a car owner after a speed camera appeared to show a dog behind the wheel

    Sep 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gordon Ramsay joins the Collingwood hype train following their exhilarating AFL grand final victory

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he’s sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    Police fined a car owner after a speed camera appeared to show a dog behind the wheel

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    I’m a freshman at Harvard, living in the the famous Harvard Yards. From small dorm rooms to luxury commons spaces, here’s what my dorm life is like.

    Sep 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy