Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    News

    Nepo Baby of the Week: Is Kourtney Kardashian Finally Over Her Family?

    By

    Sep 30, 2023 , , , ,
    Nepo Baby of the Week: Is Kourtney Kardashian Finally Over Her Family?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

    Despite Chris Christie’s best efforts, this week’s Republican presidential debate was no match for the war of words on the Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians.

    After Thursday’s surprisingly dramatic episode, Kourtney Kardashian trended for a full day on Twitter, as users debated whether her proclaimed “hatred” for her younger sister, Kim, and presumably the rest of her fame-hungry family was valid after a vicious phone call between the sisters. (Somewhere, Kris Jenner was cheers-ing a Hulu executive.)

    It’s safe to say that this high-profile sibling beef has become the next blue and black (or white and gold) dress. Is the Poosh founder being dramatic with her Dolce & Gabbana-related grievances, or does she reasonably just want to be released from nepo-baby hell?

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

