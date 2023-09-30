Nepo Baby of the Week: Is Kourtney Kardashian Finally Over Her Family?

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Despite Chris Christie’s best efforts, this week’s Republican presidential debate was no match for the war of words on the Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians.

After Thursday’s surprisingly dramatic episode, Kourtney Kardashian trended for a full day on Twitter, as users debated whether her proclaimed “hatred” for her younger sister, Kim, and presumably the rest of her fame-hungry family was valid after a vicious phone call between the sisters. (Somewhere, Kris Jenner was cheers-ing a Hulu executive.)

It’s safe to say that this high-profile sibling beef has become the next blue and black (or white and gold) dress. Is the Poosh founder being dramatic with her Dolce & Gabbana-related grievances, or does she reasonably just want to be released from nepo-baby hell?

Read more at The Daily Beast.