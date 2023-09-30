Love Is Blind viewers blast ‘walking red flag’ JP after he tells bride Taylor Rue she looks ‘fake’ and ‘caked’ in makeup while on their HONEYMOON – as she swiftly ENDS their engagement

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Love Is Blind contestant JP has been branded a ‘walking red flag’ after telling his new bride Taylor Rue that she looked ‘fake’ because she was ‘caked in make-up’ when they first met.

The 32-year-old firefighter – full name Jared Pierce – infuriated viewers when he unleashed his honest opinion while trying to discuss why their first face-to-face meeting was so awkward despite previously building a connection in the pods.

Jared revealed he wasn’t a fan of Taylor, 26, wearing makeup, and accused her of putting on a completely different face.

Speaking to his bride in bed on their honeymoon, he said of their first face-to-face meeting, “I understand you’ve tried to present yourself and look as good as you can, but I feel like if you were to put yourself like that presenting (obviously), without make-up it would have been better.’

“So the way I looked made you communicate differently?” Taylor asked, after which Jared cheekily joked, “It felt like you were fake.”

Taylor then asked, “Is that why communication was lost?”

Jared laid bare his thoughts and continued, “That’s how it started. You had a caked-on face (and) fake eyelashes. I’m honest and I’m sorry it’s so hard to hear.

“You presented fake stuff… Lots of makeup… I had makeup all over my jacket.”

Hurt and frustrated by his sassy comments, Taylor stuck to her guns and doubled down on her use of makeup, telling him she will continue to wear it regardless of his opinion.

Defending her use of beauty products, she responded, “You didn’t know what I looked like, and I wanted to feel and look my best for the first time I saw you.”

‘Women wear make-up because they want to feel beautiful. Many girls and women do that.’

Soon after, kindergarten teacher Taylor explained that she would be staying in a different room – away from her husband-to-be.

The next day, she decided to end the engagement, citing the fact that Jared “wasn’t the person I fell in love with.”

“In the pods it was real,” she explained. ‘This just makes me feel so uncomfortable, it feels so forced. I keep having to drag things out of you and the whole makeup thing isn’t the reason why our emotional bond went out the window.”

Love is Blind sees singletons enter a series of pods and connect with potential suitors through a wall before choosing whether or not to pair up and meet in person.

Outraged viewers quickly sided with Taylor and flooded her social media with supportive comments following the awkward scenes.

“JP is literally a walking red flag, I can’t stand him,” said one, while another commented: “So proud of you for standing your ground, knowing your worth and walking away!!”

“You are beautiful with and without makeup, the fact that he tried to control you with makeup and feeling like you were at your best was wild as hell,” said another.

A fourth wrote: ‘Omg you are so beautiful!!! The episode where JP said, “I don’t like the way you wear makeup” and based that on why he couldn’t talk or open up to you… that’s so messed up. I’m sorry you had to go through that!’

‘YOU DESERVE BETTER AND YOU KNOW IT, THANK GOD!’ a fifth commented.

Commenting on her decision to end her relationship with JP, Taylor told Variety, “I had one foot in the door, one foot out, and no one deserves that.

“Everyone deserves someone who is 100 percent about them and I also know he wasn’t 100 percent about me.

“You just don’t change the way you act completely based on what someone looks like.”

