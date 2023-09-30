Where to Buy Brad Pitt’s Favorite Espresso Maker Seen In His New Campaign for De’Longhi

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Brad Pitt plays a postman in his latest role for De’Longhi, the Italian coffee machine company he joined in 2021 as a global brand ambassador.

To celebrate National Coffee Day, the brand has a new movie movie for the launch of two new espresso and cold brew machines: the fully automatic Eletta Explore ($1,200) and the manual La Specialista Arte Evo ($750). (The company is also toasting the holidays with select machines up to $400 on its website.)

Starring French actress Karina Beuthe, the one-minute spot sees the 59-year-old star cruising through the French countryside in a vintage Lancia Flaminia convertible to buy a bag of arabica coffee beans from a local shop. While there, he is asked by the shopkeeper to deliver a message in a simple envelope to a recipient (Beuthe) at a winery. Directed by Bennett Miller, the film also features music by Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who has previously collaborated with De’Longhi.

De’Longhi

As for the new coffee machines, the Eletta Explore features De’Longhi’s patented cold extraction technology that uses “precisely measured water flow and pressure rates, along with specific extraction temperatures to create a delicious cold coffee in three minutes.” It can prepare over 50 hot or cold recipes such as espresso, lattes, cappuccinos and more (thanks to the LatteCrema hot and cold foam maker) and the built-in 13-speed grinder results in consistent ground coffee every time.

The new La Specialista Arte Evo can make a cold brew in less than five minutes and features a commercial wand for creating consistent and smooth microfoam for latte art. It comes with a professional barista toolkit, including a dosing and tamping guide and a tamping mat.

The new campaign continues De’Longhi’s tradition of day-in-the-life short films featuring the 59-year-old Oscar winner, who debuted his role with a film directed by Damien Chazelle (Babylon, La La Land, Whiplash). In that video, Pitt starts his morning with a sunrise motorcycle ride along the Pacific Coast Highway (presumably on the Ducati Monster 696 he rode). known for driving) to his favorite cafe to pick up a bag of coffee beans, followed by pit stops at his local pork shop and a gas station. The beans manage to hold on for dear life until they arrive safely at Pitt’s sun-drenched manse in Los Angeles, where they are brewed into a cappuccino on De’Longhi’s automatic espresso machine.

Check out the new ‘Hot. Cold. Perfect.” campaign below, and shop a handful of De’Longhi coffee machines on sale for National Coffee Day below.

De’Longhi Dinamica Plus automatic espresso machine

DE’LONGHI

De’Longhi manual espresso machine with premium frother

De’Longhi

De’Longhi Dedica Arte manual espresso machine