Monday, October 2, 2023

Time. nbsp; nbsp; Topic

11:00.nbsp; nbsp;The Lebanese University, represented by its President, Dr. Bassam Badran, signs a memorandum of understanding with the Beirut Port Administration and Investment of the Lebanese State, represented by the President and Acting Director-General, Omar Abdel Karim Itani, at the Central Administration Building – Lebanese University – Museum.

15:00 nbsp; nbsp;The candidate for the position of head of the Beirut Bar Association, lawyer Abdo Lahoud, delivers a speech, after meeting with party leader MP Camillenbsp;Chamoun and officials of the Bar Association, at the Central House – Sodeco.

20:00 nbsp; nbsp; An evening for the ldquo;Classical Music Club at the American University of Beirutrdquo;, which is the first evening of this semester at the university.