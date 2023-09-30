Insta-Famous Plastic Surgeon Accused of ‘Chop Shop’ Horrors

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/YouTube/Getty

Judy had known Dr. Arian Mowlavi for years, but at her appointment in November 2020, she sensed something was off. The 60-year-old preschool teacher had frequented the Instagram-famous plastic surgeon’s Laguna Beach office multiple times over the last five years and was returning that fall for a small, discrete amount of liposuction around her bra line. But this time, she says, the doctor pressured her to give him free rein, cajoling her into letting him remove skin as well as fat.

Days later, when she pulled the foam rubber dressing off of her incision, she knew she’d made the wrong call.

“It smelled like you forgot a gym bag in the car for a while, with a wet towel in it,” she said.

