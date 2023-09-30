Arterio Morris, Transfer Player for Kansas Men’s Basketball, Arrested on Rape Charges and Expelled from Team Following Accusations of Sexual Assault on an 18-Year-Old Female

Morris played for Texas last season but was transferred after allegations of assault

The latest claims have led to Morris being fired from the Jayhawks

Arterio Morris, the college basketball player who recently moved from Texas to Kansas amid assault allegations, has been charged with one count of rape and subsequently fired from the Jayhawks.

Morris was booked in Douglas County, Kansas, and his bond was set at $75,000, public records showed.

His arrest came after an incident report came to light this month detailing an alleged rape that occurred in McCarthy Hall, which houses the men’s basketball team along with other residents and is located near Allen Fieldhouse. The criminal complaint alleged that a sexual assault involving an 18-year-old victim occurred on August 26.

Morris was not named in the incident report, but he was subsequently suspended from the basketball program.

“We now know that he has been arrested, charged, and dismissed from the program,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said in a statement to the Associated Press. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

Morris played for Texas last season, but was transferred after allegations from his ex

No attorney is listed for Morris in the online court filings and he did not have a phone number.

Morris transferred to Kansas despite a misdemeanor charge in Texas, where he spent his freshman season playing for the Longhorns. According to Frisco police, he was arrested after officers were called to his ex-girlfriend’s home, where she told police he grabbed her arm, pulled her off a bed and injured her neck.

Morris, 20, was scheduled to appear at a jury trial next week, but that was canceled earlier this month when he entered a plea to a Class C charge and was ordered to pay a $362 fine.

In announcing Morris’ transfer to Kansas, Self said the school was aware of the allegations he faced in Texas and that school administrators had spoken with compliance officials at the University of Texas and within its athletics department.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self said in a statement to The Associated Press that Morris is leaving the team

“Based on these discussions, we feel comfortable welcoming Arterio to the University of Kansas,” Self said at the time, “and he is well aware of the high standards and expectations that come with membership in the Kansas men’s basketball program.” We absolutely expect him to meet them on a daily basis.”

Morris was a top-20 recruit coming out of Kimball High School in Dallas. He signed with the Longhorns and played in 38 games last season, beating Kansas in the Big 12 title game and advancing to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

But the 6-foot-1 guard never made the impact expected in Austin, averaging just 4.6 points, and Morris hoped moving to Kansas would restart his basketball career.

Even without him on the roster, the Jayhawks will likely be the preseason No. 1 pick when the AP Top 25 debuts next month. They return starters Dajuan Harris Jr., KJ Adams and Kevin McCullar Jr. return, welcome a trio of elite freshman recruits and land two of the nation’s top transfers in former Michigan forward Hunter Dickinson and Towson sharpshooter Nick Timberlake.