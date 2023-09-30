Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Azerbaijan Will Allow UN Experts To Visit Karabakh ‘In A Matter Of Days,’ Presidential Office Says

    NNA – Azerbaijan intends to allow a group of experts from the United Nations and media representatives to visit the Karabakh region quot;in a matter of days,rdquo; the office of a presidential adviser said on Friday.nbsp;

    The number of ethnic Armenians fleeing the region following Azerbaijan#39;s lightning military offensive reached nearly 90,000 out of an estimated population of 120,000. While Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said, the rights of Karabakh#39;s Armenians would be fully respected. — RT

