Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    News

    Daryl Braithwaite fails to impress fans as he performs his iconic hit Horses at the AFL Grand Final Breakfast in Melbourne: ‘That was terrible’

    By

    Sep 30, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Daryl Braithwaite fails to impress fans as he performs his iconic hit Horses at the AFL Grand Final Breakfast in Melbourne: ‘That was terrible’

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Daryl Braithwaite fails to impress fans as he performs his iconic hit Horses at the AFL Grand Final Breakfast in Melbourne: ‘That was awful’

    By Mary Mrad for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 01:09 EDT, September 30, 2023 | Updated: 01:09 EDT, September 30, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Daryl Braithwaite failed to impress footy fans when he performed at the AFL Grand Final Breakfast in Melbourne on Saturday.

    The 74-year-old took to the stage to perform his iconic song Horses before the highly anticipated match between the Brisbane Lions and Collingwood Football Club.

    But many viewers flocked to Twitter to criticize the singer’s performance.

    ‘When did Daryl Braithwaite and Horses become fixtures at sporting events and why?’ one person wondered.

    ‘That was terrible. Daryl Braithwaite is pretty much done,” another commented.

    Daryl Braithwaite failed to impress fans as he performed his iconic hit Horses at the AFL Grand Final Breakfast in Melbourne: ‘That was terrible’

    Another wrote: ‘Ugh that was cringe @FOXFOOTY #darylbraithwaite.’

    “Daryl Braithwaite just had his Meatloaf moment #foxfooty #grandfinalbreakfast,” one person commented, comparing it to the disastrous Meat Loaf performance at the 2011 grand final.

    However, some fans praised the singer with one lyric: “Daryl Braithwaite hit it with the horses at the NMGF Breakfast. If only Margaret Urlich were still with us.’

    Meanwhile, Meat Loaf’s performance at the 2011 AFL grand final was the subject of controversy at the time due to the musician’s sub-par show.

    Despite his legendary rock status, his halftime show performance was heavily criticized due to his vocal problems and erratic behavior on stage.

    The event remains a notable moment in the history of the AFL Grand Final, often sparking debate over the choice of half-time entertainment.

    The aging rocker fired back at the time, calling the AFL “the cheapest people I’ve ever seen in my life” before blaming a bleeding vocal cord for his terrible show.

    The 74-year-old took to the stage to perform before the highly anticipated match between the Brisbane Lions and Collingwood Football Club

    But many viewers flocked to Twitter to criticize the singer’s performance

    Meanwhile, rock band KISS received a mixed reception when they took to the AFL Grand Final stage to headline the pre-game performance on Saturday.

    The rock legends, led by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, gave an astonishing performance full of fireworks as they belted out their biggest hits.

    While many fans praised the music icons, others were less than impressed as they accused the musicians of “lip-syncing” and “mimicking” their songs.

    Meanwhile, rock band KISS received a mixed reception as they took to the AFL Grand Final stage to headline the pre-game performance

    Daryl Braithwaite fails to impress fans as he performs his iconic hit Horses at the AFL Grand Final Breakfast in Melbourne: ‘That was terrible’

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gordon Ramsay joins the Collingwood hype train following their exhilarating AFL grand final victory

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he’s sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    Police fined a car owner after a speed camera appeared to show a dog behind the wheel

    Sep 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gordon Ramsay joins the Collingwood hype train following their exhilarating AFL grand final victory

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he’s sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    Police fined a car owner after a speed camera appeared to show a dog behind the wheel

    Sep 30, 2023
    News

    I’m a freshman at Harvard, living in the the famous Harvard Yards. From small dorm rooms to luxury commons spaces, here’s what my dorm life is like.

    Sep 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy