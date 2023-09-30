Daryl Braithwaite fails to impress fans as he performs his iconic hit Horses at the AFL Grand Final Breakfast in Melbourne: ‘That was terrible’

<!–

Daryl Braithwaite failed to impress footy fans when he performed at the AFL Grand Final Breakfast in Melbourne on Saturday.

The 74-year-old took to the stage to perform his iconic song Horses before the highly anticipated match between the Brisbane Lions and Collingwood Football Club.

But many viewers flocked to Twitter to criticize the singer’s performance.

‘When did Daryl Braithwaite and Horses become fixtures at sporting events and why?’ one person wondered.

‘That was terrible. Daryl Braithwaite is pretty much done,” another commented.

Another wrote: ‘Ugh that was cringe @FOXFOOTY #darylbraithwaite.’

“Daryl Braithwaite just had his Meatloaf moment #foxfooty #grandfinalbreakfast,” one person commented, comparing it to the disastrous Meat Loaf performance at the 2011 grand final.

However, some fans praised the singer with one lyric: “Daryl Braithwaite hit it with the horses at the NMGF Breakfast. If only Margaret Urlich were still with us.’

Meanwhile, Meat Loaf’s performance at the 2011 AFL grand final was the subject of controversy at the time due to the musician’s sub-par show.

Despite his legendary rock status, his halftime show performance was heavily criticized due to his vocal problems and erratic behavior on stage.

The event remains a notable moment in the history of the AFL Grand Final, often sparking debate over the choice of half-time entertainment.

The aging rocker fired back at the time, calling the AFL “the cheapest people I’ve ever seen in my life” before blaming a bleeding vocal cord for his terrible show.

Meanwhile, rock band KISS received a mixed reception when they took to the AFL Grand Final stage to headline the pre-game performance on Saturday.

The rock legends, led by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, gave an astonishing performance full of fireworks as they belted out their biggest hits.

While many fans praised the music icons, others were less than impressed as they accused the musicians of “lip-syncing” and “mimicking” their songs.