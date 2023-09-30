Saudi Finance Minister Participates in Berlin Global Dialogue 2023

NNA – Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan participated in the Berlin Global Dialogue 2023 hosted by the European School of Management and Technology (ESMT) on September 28 and 29.

During the event in the German capital, Al-Jadaan held meetings with government officials and major global investors and participated in sessions on macro-financial policies and economic and financial affairs.

The dialogue seeks to provide a platform for effective communication and dialogue between government leaders and the business sector.

The goal of the platform is to contribute to formulating proper policies and promoting global economic growth. — ASHARQ AL AWSAT

