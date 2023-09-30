Burkina Faso transitional president announces ‘partial amendment’ to the constitution, says elections not a ‘priority’

NNA – Transitional President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traore, stated in a televised interview on Friday evening that elections in his country are not a quot;priority.quot; He also announced his intention to make a quot;partial amendmentquot; to the constitution.nbsp;

After nearly a year in power following a coup, Traore discussed the elections theoretically scheduled for July 2024, saying to journalists, quot;They are not a priority, I tell you this clearly. Security is the priorityquot; in a country undermined by jihadist violence.nbsp;

Responding to a question about the possibility of revising the constitution, Traore said, quot;The current texts do not allow us to evolve peacefully.quot; He announced a quot;partial amendmentquot; to the constitution, considering that the current text reflects the quot;opinion of a handful of enlightened individualsquot; at the expense of quot;the popular masses.rdquo;nbsp;

Despite Traore stating that elections are not a quot;priority,quot; he added that quot;our commitment is still validquot; to organize this electoral process without specifying a date.nbsp;

He continued, quot;There will not be elections only concentrated in Ouagadougou and Bobo-Dioulasso and in some surrounding cities; all the inhabitants of Burkina Faso must choose their president,quot; indicating the two cities that have remained relatively untouched by recurrent jihadist attacks.nbsp;

He added, quot;We must ensure security,quot; and then quot;people will be able to move freely and go where they want to organize campaigns.quot;nbsp;

Thousands demonstrated across the country on Friday in support of the military regime, calling for the adoption of a new constitution. nbsp;— AFP nbsp;nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;