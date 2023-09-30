Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Environment Minister warns of heightened fire danger

    Sep 30, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker minister of Environment Nasser Yassine warned citizens of the high risk of forest fires breaking out today, Saturday.

    quot;Today is witnessing a significant increase in the fire danger index, especially in the regions of Akkar, Dinniyeh, Koura, Zgharta, North Bekaa, West Bekaa, Rashaya, Bint Jbeil, and Hasbaya,rdquo; Minister Yassine wrote on quot;Xquot; platform.

    ldquo;Dry weather and low humidity levels contribute to making the situation conducive to increasing the risk of fires and the possibility of the fires expanding rapidly, as we witnessed yesterday in the governorates of Kharroub, Dinniyeh, Akkar, Hasbaya and other areas,rdquo; the minister explained.

    Yassine added: quot;Among the most important basic steps and instructions that citizens must take to avoid fires are:

    lrm;1. Do not light fires in the open air for any reason, including burning agricultural waste or burning dry weeds.

    2. Dispose of cigarettes, coal, or any other flammable materials responsibly, cleanly, and safely.

    3. ldquo;Inform civil defense and the competent authorities of any smoke or fire escalation immediately.rdquo;

    ldquo;To know the danger of fires in each town, you can view the report of the fire laboratory at the University of Balamand,quot; he concluded.

