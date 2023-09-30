Ne-Yo officially declared as legal father of sons Braiden, two, and Brixton, one… four months after filing to establish paternity

<!–

Ne-Yo has been officially declared the legal father of his two youngest children.

The news was revealed by TMZ on Friday, and it was reported that the singer, 43, was the father of his sons Braiden, two, and Brixton, one.

The surnames of the two children – whose former fiancée recently spoke about his sex life – will be legally changed from Bagnerise to the hitmaker’s surname, Smith.

Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, shares Braiden and Brixton with his ex-girlfriend, Sade Bagnerise.

TMZ reported that he filed to establish his paternity last May.

Proud Dad: Ne-Yo has officially been declared the legal father of his two youngest children; he will be seen in 2022

The Closer singer wanted to ensure that his youngest sons could inherit from him as if they had been born to married parents.

Ne-Yo previously welcomed a daughter named Madilyn Grace, 12, and a son named Mason, 11, with his ex-girlfriend, Monyetta Shaw.

The couple first met in 2010 and they planned to tie the knot in 2013, although they called off their wedding just a few months before it was due to take place.

The artist eventually moved on with Crystal Renay Williams and the two officially married in February 2016.

The former couple went on to welcome sons Shaffer Jr., seven, and Roman, six, as well as a daughter named Isabella, two, over the course of their marriage.

Ne-Yo and Williams maintained an on-again, off-again relationship during their time together, and their divorce was ultimately finalized last January.

The artist’s ex-wife cited his infidelity to Bagnerise as the reason for their split.

The Miss Independent singer has made no secret of his affection for his seven children and regularly shares photos with them on his Instagram.

Paternity: News of the 43-year-old songwriter was revealed by TMZ on Friday and it was reported that he was the father of his sons Braiden, two, and Brixton, one; he will be seen in 2022

Former Couple: Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, shares Braiden and Brixton with his ex-girlfriend, Sade Bagnerise; he is seen with three of his children in 2019

On stage: Ne-Yo was spotted performing during the Champagne and Roses Tour at the Smart Financial Center in Texas on Friday evening

Strikingly, the artist wore an all-red clothing ensemble as he sang his hits to his adoring fans

Ne-Yo spoke about parenthood in the caption of a post shared to his account last July.

The songwriter shared several images showing him spending quality time with all seven of his children.

He also wrote a long message that began: “I am a father before I am anything else. No money, no fame, not even the love for the profession. I do this for them. They are my reason.”

Ne-Yo continued, “I’m nowhere near perfect and that’s okay. My children love me. And I would die, kill, steal, whatever, to make sure they never need anything. The best thing I’ve ever done.’