Travis Barker Discloses Coinciding Root Canal, Neuralgia Flare-up, and COVID-19 Diagnosis as He and Wife Kourtney Kardashian Brace for the Birth of Their First Child

Travis Barker opens up about the health issues he’s suffered over the past week, including testing positive for COVID-19 during his band’s world tour.

Despite the hardships, the Blink-182 drummer – who is anticipating the birth of his first child with wife Kourtney Kardashian – told fans that his strength has helped him recover.

Barker, 47, revealed on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that along with COVID-19, he underwent a root canal and suffered a flare-up of trigeminal neuralgia, a type of chronic pain disorder that involves sudden, severe facial pain. pain, numbness and a burning sensation, among other symptoms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

“Last week I had Covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia and a root canal,” Barker wrote, before putting fans, friends and family at ease by adding, “Which means I can handle pretty much anything God throws at me.”

Barker epitomized resilience as he survived a fiery plane crash in 2008 that crashed shortly after taking off from South Carolina en route to Van Nuys, California.

Also on Friday, the Fontana, California resident tweeted a reference to the horrific near-death experience.

“I still hate flying,” he also wrote. ‘I love touring and making music, but unfortunately I associate traveling and flying with death.

‘I am strong and nothing can stop me from living.’

It was a major milestone for Barker as he boarded a plane for the first time in more than a decade in 2021 – with the support of his wife Kourtney.

Last month, Barker even announced that he was celebrating his 30th flight since the crash that killed four of the six passengers on board.

Barker and friend Adam ‘DJ AM’ Goldstein survived the wreck, but he suffered severe burns over 65% of his body and developed post-traumatic stress disorder.

He spent more than eleven weeks in hospitals and burn centers, enduring sixteen operations, four- to eight-hour blood transfusions and countless skin grafts.

Barker’s fear of flying became so debilitating that he could no longer fly at all, which proved difficult as a touring musician.

Earlier this month, Blink-182’s European tour was postponed when Barker rushed to Los Angeles to be by his wife’s side as she underwent emergency surgery on their unborn son.

“I flew home for life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby and I’m so grateful that it went well,” the drummer shared on X.

He then thanked everyone for their support before noting that the band’s tour would resume soon.

“God is great,” Barker wrote at the end of the post.

The 2023/2024 World Tour, also known as the Rock Hard Tour, marks the band’s 30th anniversary and their first tour with original singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge since 2014.

Blink-182 is gearing up for the release of their ninth studio album One More Time… on October 20.

Positive: Barker informed his Instagram fans and followers last week that he tested positive for COVID-19 with a photo of a testing device he posted to X (formerly Twitter)

Also Friday, the Fontana, California, resident referenced the fiery plane crash he survived in 2008, but again made it clear he was too “strong” to be stopped.

Promo mode: Blink-182 is gearing up to release their ninth studio album One More Time… on October 20; the band consists of Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge

Reunited! The 2023/2024 World Tour, also known as the Rock Hard Tour, marks the band’s 30th anniversary and the first tour with singer and guitarist DeLonge since 2014

Love conquers: Barker credited his wife Kourtney Kardashian, 44, with helping him get over his PTSD and supporting him as he boarded a flight for the first time in more than a decade in 2021

Due date approaching: Barker and Kardashian are expected to add their son’s name to the top of this spooky Halloween house sometime between October and December

Preview: The couple, who are expecting their first child together, have been married since May 2022

DeLonge was asked to rejoin the band after bassist Mark Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer in 2021.

After undergoing several tough chemotherapy treatments, he has since been notified that he was cancer-free in September 2022.

“I just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you God and the universe and friends and family and everyone who has sent support and kindness and love.”

Leading up to the eventual release of One More Time…., the band dropped three singles: Edging, One More Time and More Than You Know.

As for Barker and Kardashian’s growing family, they are expected to welcome the son sometime between October and December, according to CoopWB.