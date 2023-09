NNA – Head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, began his tour in Zahle, scheduled for today and tomorrow in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, by visiting former MP Cesar Maalouf, who hosted a breakfast banquet in his honor, in the presence of MP Salim Aoun, and former MPs Emile Rahma and Shant Janjanian.

