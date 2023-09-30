Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    Mortada at the opening of the Soho International Conference: There is no way out of the severe political impasse except through dialogue

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Mohammad Mortada, partooknbsp;at the first international conference ldquo;SOHO MENArdquo;, which was held at the headquarters of the National Library – Al-Sanayeh, under the patronage of the Minister of Health, Dr. Firas Al-Abyad.

    During his speech, Mortada expressed his hope that ldquo;the holding of this conference will be an inspiration to those who refuse to meet, deliberate, and dialogue,rdquo; stressing that there is no way out of the severe political impasse that threatens our institutions and our economic and social security except through meeting, deliberating, and dialogue.

