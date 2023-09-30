Saudi Arabia Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Pakistan

NNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Kingdom#39;s strong condemnation of ldquo;cowardly terrorist attacksrdquo; that took place on Friday in several provinces in Pakistan, killing and injuring dozens of people.

The Ministry reiterated Saudi Arabiarsquo;s firm stance on renouncing violence and terrorism, expressing full solidarity with Pakistan and its people.

The Ministry also expressed the Kingdomrsquo;s sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the Pakistani government and people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. — ASHARQ AL AWSAT

