Saudi Arabia Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Pakistan

NNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Kingdom#39;s strong condemnation of ldquo;cowardly terrorist attacksrdquo; that took place on Friday in several provinces in Pakistan, killing and injuring dozens of people.
The Ministry reiterated Saudi Arabiarsquo;s firm stance on renouncing violence and terrorism, expressing full solidarity with Pakistan and its people.
The Ministry also expressed the Kingdomrsquo;s sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the Pakistani government and people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. — ASHARQ AL AWSAT
