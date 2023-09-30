Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    Bill Maher Just Proved How Much He Needs His Writers

    Bill Maher was back on set tonight with his first all new episode of Real Time since April when the WGA strike shut down all of late-night television. As he pointed out, there have been 91 Trump criminal charges, four indictments and one mugshot since his last show.

    The show’s writers are back too, and Maher is very grateful for them, as he explained in an exceedingly brief aside after about a third of the show had already elapsed. Sure he was willing to break the strike in order to get back to filming his show, and yes, he did say on his podcast that industry writers were not “owed a living” by anyone and that their strike was “ill-timed,” but he didn’t mean it. And even if he did, who cares right? They’re back to work, no harm no foul.

    Especially not with fellow warrior in anti-wokeness Ron DeSantis coming on as his first big guest on the heels of the circular firing squad of irrelevance that was the latest Republican primary debate.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

