Premium Bonds prize dates for the coming year – find out when your winning number could be coming up for the rest of 2023 and 2024

Every month a couple of people win a million pounds in the Premium Bond prize draw, but while you will have memorized your birthday and probably the date of Christmas and Boxing Day, do you know when Premium Bond Prize Day falls, the Date on which the winning numbers appear? Announced?

You could say the first of every month, but that’s not the whole story.

Lucky premium bonus numbers from £1000 to £1 million are published on the first business day of the month. That means that if the first is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, you will have to wait up to three days to hear any good news.

Since the turn of the century, This is Money’s premium bond winning number tables have been published on that first business day, a full day before NS&I (formerly National Savings and Investments) updates its own tables. Premium Bonus Prize Checker. And with the documentation problems that bondholders have reported when trying to access their NS&I accounts this year, savers are turning to us in droves.

As an added bonus, our tables are interactive, allowing you to filter by location, the value of your stake, date of purchase and of course the amount you have won, without needing to know your bondholder number.

Have you won an award? Use This is Money’s premium bonus winner tables to filter by region, stake size, winning bonus value, purchase date and prize amount. This screenshot is filtered by the date the winning bonus was purchased, a popular criterion among bonus fans.

Premium Bonds are a tax-free, government-backed savings plan that allows savers to compare up to 50,000 bonds against a digital random prize selector called Ernie – Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment. Each voucher costs £1 and entitles its owner to enter the draw. The maximum participation is £50,000.

Prizes range from £25 to £1 million.

Winner: Britney Spears topped the UK Singles Chart as the Premium Bond fund rate last hit the dizzying heights of 4.65%.

The winners of the two monthly jackpots are apparently personally informed of their good luck, but there is very little evidence of this.

In August 2023, the prize fund rate, the amount of the total fund paid out in prizes, reached 4.65%, the highest since then. March 1999, when Britney Spears topped the UK singles chart with her worldwide smash hit Baby One More Time.

The odds of winning a prize are now 21,000 to 1.

Here are the prize draw announcement dates for next year.

PREMIUM BOND PRIZE DATES 2023 – 2024 2023

Results publication date October

monday 2 November

Wednesday 1 December

friday 1 2024 January

tuesday 2 February

Thursday 1 March

friday 1 April

tuesday 2 Can

Wednesday 1 June

monday 3 July

monday 1 August

Thursday 1 September

monday 2 October

Tuesday 1 November

friday 1 December

monday 2

Premium Bonus Data Files

