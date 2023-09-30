Geagea on 2nd anniversary of the launch of “Sovereign Front”: The resistance clings to the neck of the people and the state

NNA – The ldquo;Sovereign Front for Lebanonrdquo; in Maarab commemorated the second anniversary of its launch, in a meeting in which the head of the ldquo;Lebanese Forcesrdquo; party, Samir Geagea, participated in the presence of its members.

Samir Geagea saw that ldquo;the resistance team clings to the neck of the Lebanese people and the Lebanese state until it leads them to ruin and destruction,rdquo; explaining that this axis, with the end of Aounrsquo;s term, insists on renewing itself for another 6 years by presenting its candidate, but the ldquo;oppositionrdquo; repelled them.

Geagea accused the opposition group of trying to impose a president, saying: ldquo;They came to the point of becoming ldquo;Shiite embassiesrdquo; by colluding with some in the French government in an attempt to pass their candidate until it came to the intervention of France on the one hand, and Iran on the other hand, and pressure on other regional powers on this matter.quot;

