Eva Longoria puts on a leggy display as she joins Kim Kardashian and Neelam Gill leading the stars at Victoria Beckham’s show afterparty amid Paris Fashion Week

Eva Longoria put on a leggy show as she joined the likes of Kim Kardashian, Neelam Gill and Rose Bertram at the Victoria Beckham fashion show after-party on Friday.

The stars all changed into glamorous ensembles after watching Victoria’s highly anticipated show at Paris Fashion Week.

A host of big A-list names turned out for the fashion show, including the Beckhams who supported Victoria, and quickly flocked to the after-party.

For the glitzy party, Victoria’s best friend Eva, 48, cut a very glamorous figure in a lilac blazer dress, which she teamed with white fishnet tights as she showed off her toned pins.

She gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of gold platform heels and packed her essentials into a white handbag as she braved a storm and supported her friend Victoria on her big night.

Eva put on another show-stopping display after being spotted in a vibrant red ensemble at Victoria’s fashion show earlier in the evening.

Meanwhile, reality TV personality Kim, 42, wore an oversized leather biker jacket with a black cropped top for the bash.

She showed off her toned midriff and completed her look with baggy cargo pants.

Kim styled her long, dark hair in wet-look waves and opted for a muted makeup palette with a glossy lip.

Her second look of the evening was a stark contrast to her previous chic lilac dress as she arrived at the catwalk show.

Model Neelam, 28, made a stunning appearance in a sheer lace top, which she paired with wide-leg trousers and a smart black blazer with satin lapels.

Neelam – who is dating Leonardo DiCaprio’s best friend – gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of pointy black heels and packed her essentials into a small black handbag for the occasion.

Elsewhere, Rose – who was rumored to have dated Leonardo earlier this year before rekindling her romance with Gregory van der Wiel – was also among the arrivals.

The model, 28, looked effortlessly glamorous in a floaty white dress, which she styled with black strappy stilettos and a small white handbag.

She let her outfit do the talking as she strutted her stuff at the glitzy event, joining arrivals including Shay Mitchell, Tyga and the Beckhams themselves.

Shay looked cool in a quirky yellow mini dress with over-the-knee boots, as she swept a gray oversized blazer over her shoulders as she chatted with a friend.

Victoria kicked off her Paris Fashion Week show on Friday, with support from her many A-list friends.

And leading the glamorous arrivals was Kim, who donned a lilac satin dress with a cut-out neckline.

The Reality TV star wore layers of diamond jewelry, seven years after she was robbed at gunpoint during the event.

In October 2016, criminals stole a jewelry box worth €6 million ($6.7 million/£5.24 million) and a ring worth €4 million ($4.5 million/£3.5 million) after finding them in her had broken into her hotel room and held a gun to her head.

Kim has since spoken about her hesitation to wear expensive jewelry, saying that expensive things “never come into her house.”

When she attended Victoria’s show this week, she paired her elegant dress with a pair of nude, barely-there heels.

Kim styled her hair straight and completed her look with bronzed makeup and a chunky silver ring.

She was joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, who mirrored her look in a black satin dress layered over a leather biker jacket.

In 2021 Kim said she is a ‘completely different person’ after being robbed of millions at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.

‘As for jewelry, if I wear something, it’s borrowed. It’s fake,” she told Andy Cohen at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion.

She added, “I can’t sleep if I have jewelry in my safe, or money, or anything else in my house. I just don’t live like that.’

In addition to doubling down on her personal security, she has spoken openly about being less flashy and her hesitation to wear expensive jewelry after the robbery.

“Positively, it makes me a completely different person, in the best way,” she reflected. ‘(For the robbery) I had to have the coolest car, the best rims, the best outfit and I thought that made me fucked. I thought that’s what made me.’

She continued, “The things I appreciated before that happened were really very different from what I appreciate now. It’s fun to dress up and all that, but (material) things don’t make me.’

The traumatic incident also “significantly changed” her and sister Khloé Kardashian’s relationship.

Noting that “Kim was clearly a great sister before,” the Good American founder said there has been a “significant shift in the way ‘Kim’ handles her relationships and the attention she now pays to her family, as opposed to red carpets or something. ‘

“I mean, our relationship has changed significantly,” Khloé noted.