‘Collingwood Coach Craig McRae Announces Heartwarming Baby News to Grand Final Crowd, Calling It the ‘Best Day of My Life’ as His Wife Gives Birth Just Hours Before Kickoff’

Craig McRae revealed he’s a father again

His wife Gabrielle gave birth before the grand final

Collingwood won their match against Brisbane

Craig McRae has looked back on “one of the best days of my life” after watching Collingwood win the AFL premiership just hours after his wife gave birth.

McRae, 50, welcomed his first child with wife Gabrielle on Saturday morning, after having two daughters – Charlie and Chelsea – during his first marriage.

He then oversaw a spectacular four-point victory for the Pies over his former team the Brisbane Lions in front of a sold-out MCG, the 16th premiership in Collingwood’s history.

Speaking after the final siren, McRae revealed the good news.

“Today is one of the best days of my life because my wife gave birth to a baby girl this morning, so tonight I am going home with the cup,” he said.

“I would like to pay tribute to Fages (Chris Fagan) and the Brisbane Lions. I’ve always had a soft spot for you guys and this was one of the best matches I’ve ever been a part of. I’ve always considered this group a really special group and now they’re a premiership team, congratulations.

“Two years ago we launched this campaign. One of our main goals was to bring the fans with us and it’s been quite a journey. The Magpie Army inspires us, this one’s for you.

McRae married Gabrielle last year and she was in the rooms after Collingwood’s win over GWS in their preliminary final last week.