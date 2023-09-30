Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse ‘is threatened with jail’ by ex-husband Timo Culczak who she says controlled her, restricted her access to cash and even decided what she ate in their 11-year marriage

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Strict judge Motsi Mabuse has reportedly been threatened with jail by her ex-husband Timo Culczak over claims she made in her autobiography that he was in control during their 11-year marriage.

In April this year it was reported that the German dancer was suing his former wife, 42, for £70,000 after she told how Timo restricted her access to money and even dictated what she ate in her memoir, Finding My Own Rhythm, which was released . in September 2022.

Motsi, who divorced Timo in 2014, has since refused to settle the agreement, sending the case to court.

But in dramatic fashion, Timo is said to have asked the court to jail the TV judge for up to six months or fine her £250,000 if she repeated her previous claims. Sun reported.

Timo’s lawyer Samy Hammad said: ‘Mrs Mabuse refuses to pay, and so the court must decide now.

Strict judge Motsi Mabuse (pictured on the show last weekend) has reportedly been threatened with jail after refusing to settle with her husband

Motsi and Timo Culczak (pictured right) divorced in 2014. She claimed in her 2022 autobiography that he was controlling during their 11-year marriage

“All we want her to do is retract the untruths published about him and compensate him accordingly.

“My client’s reputation has been repeatedly destroyed.

“You have to threaten punishment and say if you do it again, this is what I want in terms of money, or in terms of jail time,” he told the publication.

In April, it was reported that Motsi’s summons should stop “implying that the plaintiff caused the defendant to suffer during their marriage.”

While it also states that she publicly states that the statements published in the book and the press reports cited are untrue.

It is said that the lawsuit was filed in the Offenburg Regional Court in Germany and as a German citizen, Motsi was not allowed to ignore it.

The former ballroom and Latin dancer married her first love when she was just 22 years old and ended their 11-year marriage in 2014.

Motsi has since refused to settle the agreement, meaning the case will go to trial

After divorcing in 2014, Motsi married her Ukrainian husband Evgenij Voznyuk (pictured right) in 2017.

In November, Timo hit back at Motsi’s claims, accusing her of making up the story to “boost book sales” while claiming they had even been in friendly contact since their divorce.

He told The sun: ‘She has done something bad to me and my family and I cannot accept that. Now I’ve reached a point where I can’t just leave things as they are when something comes out in public and it’s just not true.

‘I am deeply disappointed and hurt. Looking back, I remember a very good, positive and happy time that simply doesn’t compare to some of the claims about me that have now come to light.

“I was a loving and caring husband who was always by her side when she needed help. I don’t feel like I was controlling, I see everything I did as organizing and helping her.”

Timo’s lawyer further claimed that they can accept it legal action in both Germany and England, but aim for a ‘amicable settlement’.

In her book, Motsi claimed that her difficult relationship with Timo held her back professionally because he refused to let her open a dance school.

The TV personality said Timo took charge of her finances and paid her a stipend from what she earned from her TV appearances and dance lessons.

She claimed that Timo chose what they ate and refused to divorce her when she talked to him about it.

In her book, Motsi talked about her difficult relationship with Timo, who she said was sometimes in control

Motsi wrote in her book: ‘Timo and I went to Thailand, and I told him once and for all that I was leaving. We fought every day, but this time I refused to back down.”

Their relationship fell apart after they stopped dancing together, despite the couple previously winning two German championships together.

Timo, according to Motsi, also turned down her requests to have a baby and open a dance school together.

Motsi moved to Germany at the age of 18 to be with Timo, but realized that she was not in love with him at the time: “I wasn’t in love with Timo anymore – and I hadn’t been for a while.”

The couple eventually divorced in 2014 and Motsi married her Ukrainian husband Evgenij Voznyuk in 2017.

Although she insists that she and Evgenij were never involved when she was with Timo, she admits that the couple did talk about their feelings for each other, which precipitated her divorce from Timo.

They now live together in Germany, where they share a four-year-old daughter and run a dance school.

A Motsi representative has been contacted by MailOnline for comment.