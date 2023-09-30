UN Security Council Condemns Houthi Attack on Southern Saudi Arabia

NNA – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned the recent Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia#39;s southern border that left four Bahraini servicemen from the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen dead.

The Council warned in a statement Friday that the attack constituted a quot;serious threat to the peace process and regional stability.quot;

It urged the Houthis to cease their quot;terrorist attacksquot; and expressed concern over the targeting of infrastructure in cities near the Saudi border.

The Council#39;s members reiterated their apprehension about the impact of these actions on the broader area.

The statement urged all parties to honor their international and humanitarian law commitments.

The 15-member Council emphasized the importance of taking decisive steps towards a permanent ceasefire.

They expressed their support for efforts to achieve a political solution in Yemen that would alleviate suffering, endorsing the endeavors of the UN Envoy to Yemen to find a resolution to the ongoing conflict in the country.

Saudi Arabia and Oman are leading initiatives to persuade the Houthis to agree to a renewed truce in Yemen, expanding the ceasefire to include humanitarian issues and concluding with a roadmap to end the conflict.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department announced Thursday new sanctions against entities providing Iran with engines used to manufacture drones.

The sanctions included a Chinese company that supplied servomotors worth more than a hundred thousand dollars to the Houthis in Yemen.

Yemeni political and military observers believe the Houthis are not genuinely committed to reaching a peace agreement that would end the war, as they seem to be preparing for another round of conflict after receiving more weapons.

During a meeting in Riyadh, Yemen Armed Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Sagheer bin Aziz asserted to the US Ambassador to Yemen, Steven Fagin, that Iran continues to supply its Houthi militias with advanced weaponry.

During the discussions, bin Aziz highlighted the Houthi threats to the security of Yemen, the region, and international navigation.

According to Saba news agency, he further touched upon the implications these groups have on counter-terrorism efforts.

The official noted that Yemen#39;s experiences with peace talks with the Houthi militia have been bitter at various stages, indicating that the militia adheres to a doctrine of violence and racial discrimination and consistently violates agreements.

The Armed Forces Chief accused the Houthis of persisting with hostile operations against cities, public facilities, military positions, and resistance forces despite the UN-sponsored ceasefire. — REUTERSnbsp;

