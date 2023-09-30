Unorthodox Explanation Offered by a Sovereign Citizen for Declining to Cooperate with Police During Breath Test Arrest

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A man who claimed he “wasn’t a person” told police he didn’t need a license, vehicle registration or insurance because he wasn’t “a person.” under contract” with the government.

The man was stopped for a random breath test while riding a motorcycle in a video released Friday.

At first, the officer was calm and asked for the man’s driver’s license, but the driver repeatedly replied, “I don’t want to enter into a contract with you today.”

“I am traveling privately today. Officer, I’m a man, a living man,” the driver said.

The man then handed the officer a stack of documents, urging the officer to read them and recite a speech giving “advice” to the officer.

“I need to serve you an official notice,” he told the police officer.

“I, a living man, hereby inform you that if you do not now provide me with explicit and probable cause that I am a party to a crime against a potential or actual living victim, you agree that you do in fact not You have no standing to act in this matter.

“You are responsible in your private life, accepting full commercial liability under penalty of perjury for any false claims against me and resulting damages.

“I reserve all my rights, without waiving any, including my right to remain silent.”

However, the frustrated officer got into his car in the middle of the driver’s speech and called for backup.

However, the man continues to complain and asks for the officer’s “business card” while repeating “I am not under your authority” and “you will conclude my membership contract.”

Once the officer got out of his car, the man began to show him a yellow card.

“Look at this, it means I’m not a person,” he told the police officer.

“If you look at the Law Enforcement Powers and Responsibilities Act, which you are responsible for, where does it say you have power over a man?

“I don’t obey, I am happy to cooperate with you.” I’m not arguing, I’m informing you.

A ‘sovereign citizen’ who claimed he was ‘not a person’ was arrested by police for driving without a license, registration or insurance (pictured is the officer who arrested the driver)

Soon, a car with two female police officers arrived as well as another highway patrol vehicle.

The driver repeated the same warning speech he had given to the first officer.

“I am traveling privately today. I wish I was on my way. I do not wish to do business with you today,” he said.

‘No contract. We don’t have a contract. I don’t want the contract. If you do anything against my will today, you enter into my membership contract. It’s very expensive.

“…If you do the right thing, your day ends well and the months to come go well. If you do the wrong thing, and I know if I do the wrong thing, the same thing happens to me.

One of the policewomen retorted: “You did a bad thing. »

It’s unclear whether or not the man was charged, but several commenters under the video criticized him for wasting police time.

The first police officer called two other police vehicles for backup, and two female officers were forced to listen to the man’s threats of legal action.

“There’s a little mean part of me that wants to hear ‘I’m not under your authority’ immediately followed by the deployment of a Taser. Just a small part,” one said.

“I really sympathize with the police officers who have to endure people like this,” wrote another.

“If, as they say, he is not registered, insured or licensed, he should have been arrested on the spot because he poses a danger to other road users,” said another.

“When these people fall down the rabbit hole, they must really hit their heads on the way down,” a fourth person wrote.

“What a time-wasting flogging. Always happy to post the start of the confrontation. Never show how successful they are by refusing to conform,” said another.