Emily Ratajkowski stuns in a netted dress alongside ab-flashing Jordyn Woods and sparkling Caroline Daur as stars descend on Hotel Costes to party during Paris Fashion Week

A large number of stars descended on Hotel Costes on Friday for a night of partying in the French capital during Paris Fashion Week.

Emily Ratajkowski stunned in a fishnet dress alongside a flashy Jordyn Woods and a sparkling Caroline Daur as they arrived at the hotspot in the trendy 1st arrondissement.

Supermodel Emily, 32, slipped her statuesque figure into a seductively sheer net dress that allowed a glimpse of her sculpted midriff.

American reality star Jordyn, 26, showed off her sharp sense of style in wet-look leggings and a sexy halter neck crop top with wrap front.

German model Caroline, 28, dazzled in a sensational shimmering see-through dress, with her black bra and panties on full display.

Irina Shayk, 37, looked effortlessly stylish in a leather-look cropped bodice and high-waisted flared jeans.

The supermodel completed her evening outfit with an open-worn suede vest and a silky black choker necklace.

Kris Jenner, 67, stepped out in a button-front mini dress with long sleeves and a subtle check print.

The momager was chic in black suede over-the-knee boots and semi-sheer tights, while carrying a wet-look handbag.

Shanina Shaik, 32, slipped into a ribbed chocolate brown knit dress, which the Australian model wore with sling-back kitten heels.

Olivia Wilde, 39, went braless in a figure-hugging black maxi dress, which perfectly matched her bow headband.

The actress protected her eyes with sunglasses, despite the late hour when she left the restaurant.

Emily is mother to her two-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, from her four-year marriage to ‘serial cheater’ Sebastian Bear-McClard – which ended up a year ago.

Last week, Emily revealed her biggest dating turn-off during her interview with influencer Remi Bader on her podcast, High Low with EmRata.

‘Exposed ankles for men. I hate that. A dainty ankle exposed on the hottest man will ruin my day,” she admitted.

“Like a sockless foot when they like to sit down and the leg pulls up and I see their dainty ankle, I’m like (gagging).

“I swear to God there was a man I saw and he came by in shorts and a shoe that exposed his ankle, and I haven’t seen him since. Swear on Sly’s life.’

Over the past year, the London-based SoCal native — who chatted with Justin Theroux at the US Open on September 10 — has had “situationships” with DJ Orazio Rispo, comedian Eric André, SNL alum Pete Davidson and artist Jack Greer.

It comes after her podcast, High Low With Emrata, was canceled by Sony Group executives, with less than a year of production under her belt.

In October last year it was announced that the model would be working on a podcast, following the publication of her essay collection My Body.

Hot couple: Zoe Kravitz, 34, was dressed in a beige trench as she left the French restaurant with boyfriend Channing Tatum, 43,

Looking good: Actor Channing wore a black T-shirt and pants under a long coat

Model behavior: Jordan Barrett, 26, made a statement in gray pants and a matching jacket

In good company: the male model left with a glamorous female friend

The model told it earlier Variety that she saw the project as a “natural progression” in her career, adding that she was “very excited about producing the show and doing it my own way.”

The fashion industry figure also talked about her plans for the podcast and what she wanted to achieve with her project.

“I don’t want the show to seem pretentious at all, but I want to talk about things that I find interesting and important,” she said.

The Victoria’s Secret stunner first rose to fame as a topless model in Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams’ 2013 music video for Blurred Lines.