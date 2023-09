Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday opened Kyiv’s first International Defence Industries Forum in a bid to attract more manufacturers to build arms in Ukraine. Meanwhile Ukrainian officials on Saturday said the country’s air force shot down 30 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack on the central Vinnytsia region and the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

