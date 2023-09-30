USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he’s sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

Sky Sports report Cantlay sits in a separate room of the Team USA locker room

It was suggested that Cantlay not wear a cap in protest at the players not being paid

CLICK HERE to follow Mail Sport’s live report of the second day in Rome

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The United States has refused to comment on reports that Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid to play in the Ryder Cup – other than to point out that he did not do so at the last tournament either.

According to Air sportsThe Californian is in a separate area of ​​the visitors’ locker room with close friend Xander Schauffele amid a rift in the camp, and declined to appear at the gala dinner last week.

Cantlay is the only player on the court not wearing a cap under a blue sky and a blazing sun.

This detail adds to what has been a disastrous start for the Americans, who trailed 9.5-2.5 after the foursomes on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the US team said simply: “He was not wearing a cap at Whistling Straits.”

Patrick Cantlay will not wear a Team USA hat due to reports of a split within the camp

Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (right) lost their foursomes match with John Rahm and Tyrell Hatton as America’s Ryder Cup woes continued

Cantlay didn’t wear a cap when the Americans defeated Europe at Whistling Straits in 2021

Cantlay and Schauffele lost their foursome against Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton 2&1, as Europe opened a commanding lead of 9.5-2.5.