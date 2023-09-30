Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

    USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he's sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

    By

    USA refuse to comment on reports Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid for the Ryder Cup amid claims he’s sitting away from his team-mates in the locker room

    Sky Sports report Cantlay sits in a separate room of the Team USA locker room
    It was suggested that Cantlay not wear a cap in protest at the players not being paid
    By Mike Keegan for Mailonline

    Published: 6:02 AM EDT, September 30, 2023 | Updated: 7:05 AM EDT, September 30, 2023

    The United States has refused to comment on reports that Patrick Cantlay is not wearing a cap in protest at players not being paid to play in the Ryder Cup – other than to point out that he did not do so at the last tournament either.

    According to Air sportsThe Californian is in a separate area of ​​the visitors’ locker room with close friend Xander Schauffele amid a rift in the camp, and declined to appear at the gala dinner last week.

    Cantlay is the only player on the court not wearing a cap under a blue sky and a blazing sun.

    This detail adds to what has been a disastrous start for the Americans, who trailed 9.5-2.5 after the foursomes on Saturday morning.

    A spokesperson for the US team said simply: “He was not wearing a cap at Whistling Straits.”

    Patrick Cantlay will not wear a Team USA hat due to reports of a split within the camp

    Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (right) lost their foursomes match with John Rahm and Tyrell Hatton as America’s Ryder Cup woes continued

    Cantlay didn’t wear a cap when the Americans defeated Europe at Whistling Straits in 2021

    Cantlay and Schauffele lost their foursome against Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton 2&1, as Europe opened a commanding lead of 9.5-2.5.

