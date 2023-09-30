Gordon Ramsay joins the Collingwood hype train following their exhilarating AFL grand final victory

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gordon Ramsay has sent a congratulatory message to Collingwood following the Magpies’ AFL grand final victory on Saturday.

Celebrity chef Ramsay, 56, visited the Pies earlier this year after traveling to Melbourne for filming, and watched from afar as Craig McRae’s side defeated Brisbane at the MCG.

The Hell’s Kitchen star took to Twitter, now known as X, to congratulate the footy club after ending a 13-year wait for the flag.

‘Good game!! Glad to have encouraged you earlier this year! » he posted.

Last May, the Scottish native couldn’t wipe the smile off his face as he posed up a storm with the team and received a signed Magpies jersey.

Gordon Ramsay congratulated Collingwood after their big final victory

Celebrity chef and Hell’s Kitchen staff visited AFL club in Melbourne this year

The Collingwood FC Instagram page shared a gallery of snaps showing Ramsay laughing with the team and captioned it with hilarious words.

‘Introducing the newest member of the Magpie Army – Gordon Ramsay. He was filming at the Club today,” they wrote.

It didn’t take long for their followers to go wild seeing the esteemed chef meet the Magpie athletes.

“The best duo ever, Pies and Gordon. Oh my God,” Brooke Warne exclaimed and another fan joked: “A good chef knows the pies are always warm.”

The celebrity chef surprised patrons at various Melbourne restaurants, leaving fans in awe of his unexpected presence ahead of the premiere of his new show.