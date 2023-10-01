Dozens of migrants rescued after a fire broke out on board an Italian ferry

NNA – The Italian authorities announced today that more than 100 passengers, including migrants, were rescued from a ferry that sailed from the island of Lampedusa towards Sicily, after a fire broke out in the engine room.

The Coast Guard said that the ferry, which was sailing from Lampedusa to Porto Empedocle in southern Sicily, had 177 people on board, including 27 crew members and 83 migrants, according to Agence France-Presse.

All ferry passengers were evacuated via boat towards Sicily or Lampedusa, according to the Coast Guard.

More than 130,000 migrants have arrived on the coast of Italy so far this year, double the number last year, according to figures issued by the Ministry of the Interior.

The Coast Guard explained that the ferry, which has become inoperable, will be towed to the port with its crew on board.

