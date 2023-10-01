Pentagon fears artificial intelligence will get out of control

NNA – Bloomberg reported that the US Department of Defense invited artificial intelligence companies to talk more about their technologies, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

As pernbsp;the agency, the Pentagon fears that artificial intelligence is out of control and is being compared to ldquo;technologies coming from other planets.rdquo;

Craig Martell, director of the Digital and Artificial Intelligence Department at the Pentagon, called on American companies to provide the information they have on how to design artificial intelligence programs so that ldquo;the department feels comfortable and safe.rdquo;

nbsp;

===========