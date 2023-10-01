Sun. Oct 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Army units raid displaced Syrians camp, arrests wanted individuals in Choueifat, Ghobeiry Sabra areas for committing various crimes

    By

    Sep 30, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Army Command#39;snbsp;Orientation Directoratenbsp;issued the following communique on Saturday:nbsp;ldquo;An army unit, supported by a patrol from the Intelligence Directorate, raided a camp for displaced Syrians in the Choueifat Desert area and arrested 7 Syrians and 5 Bangladeshis, for wandering around without identification papers, in addition tonbsp;Lebanese citizennbsp;for possessing military equipment and ammunition.rdquo;nbsp;

    The communique added: quot;A patrol from the Intelligence Directorate in the Ghobeiry area also arrested twonbsp;citizensnbsp;wanted fornbsp;several arrest warrants pertaining to drug use and trafficking, as anbsp;quantity of drugs was seized from theirnbsp;possession, as well as anbsp;military pistol and a large sum of money.quot;

    quot;Thenbsp;patrol also arrestednbsp;a citizen in the Sabra area, who is wanted for crimes of shooting, drug use and drug trafficking, possession of military weapons and ammunition, and forming a gang to attack passers-by,quot; the communique went on.

    It indicated that the seized items were handed over to the concerned side and investigations were initiated with the arrestees.

