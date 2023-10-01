Sun. Oct 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Karabakh Armenians leave for Armenia

    By

    Sep 30, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – The press office of the Armenian government announced today, Saturday, the arrival of 100,417 people from Karabakh to Armenia, and 21,043 by means of transport crossing the Hakkari Bridge in the Lachin humanitarian corridor, which is secured by Russian peacekeeping forces, according to the quot;Novostiquot; news agency.

    81,139 people were registered with the Armenian authorities, who allocated temporary housing to accommodate 32,200 people.

    Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that the Armenian residents of Karabakh will have the same rights as Azerbaijani citizens if they decide to remain in the region.

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that quot;not a single Armenian will remain in the Karabakh region, as they will be deported as part of a systematic policy of ethnic cleansing,quot; which angered the Azerbaijani authorities.

    nbsp;

    =========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Florida Alligator Named in Honor of Dolly Parton Grows Heavier by Devouring Mice

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Troye Sivan tests the boundaries of style as he poses in a oversized denim shirt and shorts at Business of Fashion gala during Paris Fashion Week

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Vigilante Pedophile Hunter Killed While Confronting Teens

    Oct 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Florida Alligator Named in Honor of Dolly Parton Grows Heavier by Devouring Mice

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Troye Sivan tests the boundaries of style as he poses in a oversized denim shirt and shorts at Business of Fashion gala during Paris Fashion Week

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Vigilante Pedophile Hunter Killed While Confronting Teens

    Oct 1, 2023
    News

    Slovakia elections: Populist Fico grabs victory

    Oct 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy