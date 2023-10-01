Karabakh Armenians leave for Armenia

NNA – The press office of the Armenian government announced today, Saturday, the arrival of 100,417 people from Karabakh to Armenia, and 21,043 by means of transport crossing the Hakkari Bridge in the Lachin humanitarian corridor, which is secured by Russian peacekeeping forces, according to the quot;Novostiquot; news agency.

81,139 people were registered with the Armenian authorities, who allocated temporary housing to accommodate 32,200 people.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that the Armenian residents of Karabakh will have the same rights as Azerbaijani citizens if they decide to remain in the region.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that quot;not a single Armenian will remain in the Karabakh region, as they will be deported as part of a systematic policy of ethnic cleansing,quot; which angered the Azerbaijani authorities.

