Best Credit Cards for Military Members of 2023

As a newly minted Airman, I was floored when I first found out about all the credit card perks active duty military members receive. After picking my jaw back up, I started immediately applying for some of the best credit cards that offer benefits for active-duty service members.

Here are some of the best credit cards for active-duty military — and some of the valuable perks you can receive.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are military credit cards guaranteed approval?

Military members will have their credit vetted just as anyone who applies for a credit card. Many of the cards we’ve listed above require at least good credit to be approved. If your credit score is below that, it’s wise to avoid applying for rewards credit cards until you reach a score of at least 700 to give yourself the best chance for approval.

Are the best credit cards for military members worth it?

The above cards either waive annual fees for active duty military or don’t incur an annual fee to begin with. Therefore, all are free to try without any risk. Considering civilians pay annual fees costing up to $695 for these cards, they are worth opening. You could receive thousands of dollars worth of free travel and statement credits.

Which credit cards waive fees for military?

Not all credit card issuers waive annual fees for military members. However, most personal credit cards (not small business) issued by American Express, Chase, Citi, and U.S. Bank should be free for active-duty military and spouses.

American Express Platinum

Why the Amex Platinum is worth it: The Platinum Card® from American Express is the original “status” card, and has some of the broadest benefits of any card, from any bank. Amex Platinum cardholders receive a slew of valuable credits and perks, including up to $200 per calendar year in Uber credits** (good for Uber rides or UberEats), up to $200 per calendar year in airline incidental fee credits** on your selected airline**, and up to $100 per calendar year in Saks Fifth Avenue credits**.

The The Platinum Card® from American Express added a ton of new benefits, including up to $300 annually in Equinox credits**, $189 per year in credits for CLEAR® Plus membership**, up to $200 per year in credits toward eligible prepaid hotel bookings, up to $240 in annual credits toward eligible digital subscriptions**, a monthly credit for Walmart+ membership**, and up to $300 back for purchasing a SoulCycle At-Home Bike through Equinox+.

Cardholders also get complimentary Hilton and Marriott gold elite status** and airport lounge access including Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs when you’re flying Delta, and Priority Pass lounges**.

Welcome bonus: The Platinum Card currently offers an excellent welcome bonus of 75,000 points after you spend at least $5,000 in your first 6 months of account opening.

American Express Platinum card review

American Express Hilton Aspire

Why the Amex Hilton Aspire is worth it: The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card is the only hotel credit card that comes with automatic top-tier elite status. It’s an excellent choice for travelers who like Hilton hotels and you can get a ton of value from its perks.

These include Hilton Diamond elite status, which gets you extras like upgrades, hotel lounge access, free breakfast, and a free annual night each account anniversary valid for use at nearly any Hilton hotel worldwide.

You’ll also receive up to $250 per cardmember year in Hilton resort credits and up to $250 per calendar year in airline incidental fee credits** on your selected airline.

Welcome bonus: The Hilton Honors Aspire Card offers a welcome bonus of 150,000 points after you spend at least $4,000 in your first 3 months of account opening. You’ll also receive a Hilton free reward night after you open your account, and again after each card anniversary.

Hilton Honors Aspire card review

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express

Why the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant is worth it: Marriott Bonvoy loyalists can get huge value from the high-end Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, which offers cardholders hundreds of dollars in credits and benefits each year. You’ll get perks like up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year (up to $25 per month) for eligible purchases at restaurants worldwide, and an annual free night after your card renewal month, valid at hotels at or under 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.

Cardholders also enjoy Priority Pass Select membership for airport lounge access, and a $100 property credit when booking eligible paid stays of two nights or more at Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis hotels.

Welcome bonus: The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card offers a substantial welcome bonus: Earn up to 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 25,000 bonus points after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 1/13/2021..

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex card review

Delta Reserve American Express

Why the Amex Delta Reserve is worth it: Even if you only fly Delta occasionally, the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card offers perks that make it well worth keeping in your wallet. The card’s benefits include an annual Delta companion ticket (good on domestic flights and including first class), free Delta Sky Club lounge membership, a free checked bag on Delta flights, and priority boarding. Note that effective 2/1/25, Reserve card members will receive 10 visits per year to the Delta Sky Club; to earn an unlimited number of visits each year starting on 2/1/25, the total eligible purchases on the card must equal $75,000 or more between 1/1/24 and 12/31/24, and each calendar year thereafter.

Welcome bonus: The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card comes with a solid welcome bonus: Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 10,000 MQMs after you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Delta Reserve review

Chase Sapphire Reserve

Why the Chase Sapphire Reserve is worth it: Considered a premium travel card, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® provides cardholders with hundreds of dollars in benefits each year, including up to $300 per year in travel credits, which you can use toward just about anything travel-related.

You’ll also get Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership, access to Chase Sapphire lounges, excellent travel insurance features, and a statement credit reimbursing the application fee for either Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS.

The card also comes with great perks like DashPass membership, DoorDash credits, Instacart credits, and Lyft Pink All Access membership.

Welcome bonus: The Chase Sapphire Reserve® currently offers a welcome bonus of 50,000 points. That’s worth Chase Sapphire Reserve® in travel, based on Insider’s valuation of Chase points.

Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card review

Chase United Club Infinite

Why the Chase United Club Infinite is worth it: Fans of the United MileagePlus loyalty program can potentially save thousands of dollars a year in travel with Chase’s most-expensive United Airlines credit card. The United Club℠ Infinite Card comes with valuable travel benefits that include United Club airport lounge membership, including entry for two companions, and two free checked bags on United flights.

You’ll also get Premier access, which includes priority check-in, security screening, and boarding, and Hertz Gold Plus President’s Circle elite status which can get you rental car upgrades.

Welcome bonus: The card currently offers a welcome bonus of United Club℠ Infinite Card

United Club Infinite card review

Chase Southwest Priority

Why the Chase Southwest Priority is worth it: If you’re a deal hunter, you probably fly Southwest. Owning the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card will drastically improve your experience while also handing you free credits each year. You’ll also get valuable day-of-travel perks and other benefits like $75 in annual Southwest credit, 7,500 anniversary points each year when you renew the card, four upgraded boardings per year (A1-A15) when available, and 25% off inflight purchases.

Points earned with the card get you on your way to qualifying for the Southwest Companion Pass, which allows a designated companion to fly with you for nearly free (just pay taxes and fees) on paid and award tickets.

Welcome bonus: The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 80,000 points (50,000 points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months ,and an additional 30,000 points after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 9 months).

Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority credit card review

Chase World of Hyatt Card

Why the World of Hyatt Card is worth it: Although it doesn’t have as many features as some higher-end credit cards, The World Of Hyatt Credit Card offers plenty of perks and still costs you nothing out of pocket if you’re active-duty military (otherwise, the annual fee is The World Of Hyatt Credit Card).

Cardholders receive an annual award night valid at any Hyatt Category 1-4 hotel, which can easily be worth hundreds of dollars. If you spend $15,000 on the card in an account year, you’ll earn another free night (valid at the same categories).

You’ll also get automatic Hyatt Discoverist elite status, which comes with perks like bonus points and early check-in/late checkout when available.

Welcome bonus: The World Of Hyatt Credit Card offers a welcome bonus of The World Of Hyatt Credit Card.

World of Hyatt credit card review

Chase IHG One Rewards Premier

Why the Chase IHG One Premier is worth it: The IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card comes with valuable perks like an anniversary award night each year worth up to 40,000 points and IHG Platinum elite status.

You can also save points with the fourth award night free on all standard award redemptions of four nights or more, which translates to a 25% discount just for being a cardholder. The card also offers up to a $100 statement credit for the Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS application fee.

Welcome bonus: One of the more generous hotel credit cards, the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card offers a welcome bonus of 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.

IHG One Rewards Club Premier credit card review

Discover it Cash Back

Why the Discover it Cash Back is worth it: With a rotating selection of 5% cash back categories every quarter, it’s easy to maximize your earnings with the Discover it® Cash Back. Discover’s 5% cash back calendar often includes categories and merchants that fit everyday spending habits. You’ll earn 5% back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases (then 1% back) in these categories each quarter when you activate the bonus Discover It Cashback rotation.

Welcome bonus: The card doesn’t offer a welcome bonus per se, but Discover will match all cash back earned at the end of your first year as a new cardmember.

Discover it Cash Back card review

Discover it Miles

Why the Discover it Miles is worth it: The Discover it® Miles is good for those who don’t want any fuss at all, offering a flat 1.5x miles on all purchases. Miles can be redeemed for a value of up to 1 cent each.

Welcome bonus: Similar to the Discover it® Cash Back, Discover will match all the rewards you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

Discover it Miles review

Navy Federal Visa Signature Flagship

Why the Navy Federal Flagship is worth it: The Navy Federal Credit Union® Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card offers high reward-earning opportunities and a very low interest rate. You’ll also receive up to a $100 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck applications.

You’ll earn 3 points per dollar on travel and 2 points per dollar on everything else. And the current interest rate is Navy Federal Credit Union® Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card.

Welcome bonus: This card’s welcome offer is currently Navy Federal Credit Union® Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card.

Navy Federal Flagship Rewards credit card review

