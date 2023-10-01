Victoria Beckham heads out in Paris with husband David, Cruz and Harper following her hugely successful Fashion Week show

<!–

Victoria Beckham kicked off her Paris Fashion Week show with support from her many A-list friends.

And the Beckham family were in full force on Saturday as the designer, 49, husband David, 48, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, headed out for coffee in the French capital after Friday’s successful catwalk.

Posh Spice, 49, beamed with pride as she graced the catwalk at her Spring/Summer 2024 show, where she received rapturous applause.

Walking alongside her son Cruz the next day, Victoria looked as chic as ever in smart flared trousers with a cropped leather biker jacket.

She shielded her eyes with large sunglasses and styled her hair in loose waves.

David walked hand in hand with Harper, looking stylish in a beige jacket with loose-fitting trousers.

The sportsman carried a Goyard trunk and a matching document folder, while shielding his eyes with a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Harper wore casual white pants with a warm gray sweater as he sipped a hot drink.

On Friday night, David gushed about his wife Victoria as he showered her with praise following the success of her Paris Fashion Week show.

The former footballer shared a sweet photo of the pair on Instagram as he pulled her into a tight hug.

He captioned the post: “The calm after the storm. We are as proud of you as ever… You are once again living up to your high standards x we ​​love you x’.

She later celebrated her hugely successful show at a star-studded afterparty with her best friend Eva Longoria and other celebrities.

Son Romeo, 21, also shared a supportive message to his mother when he re-shared a clip from Victoria’s Vogue France as he walked the catwalk at the end of the show.

He wrote: “So proud of you, mom” alongside some red love heart emojis.

The young footballer also reposted Victoria’s latest post as she thanked her muses for coming to the show, writing: ‘So many kisses to my #VBMuses for coming to my show xx’.

She also reposted David’s photo as she wrote, “Love you so much @davidbeckham.”

That evening, the Beckham clan was out to support Victoria. It was the third time she showed her collection in France, with husband David, daughter Harper and sons Cruz and Brooklyn in the front row.

David seemed to enjoy watching the show from his front row seat as he shared a clip from the catwalk with the caption: ‘No words needed’ next to a white love heart.