Revolutionary iOS 17 Feature Could Completely Transform Laundry Practices

The seventeenth update of Apple’s iOS operating system was released last week

Fans are excited for a feature that will help make everyday tasks much easier.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The seventeenth update to Apple’s iOS operating system, iOS 17, went into effect last week – something fans have been eagerly awaiting.

The software update includes several exciting new features, including a live voice messaging tool and the ability to share your contact information simply by touching your iPhone to another.

However, there is one feature that people are raving about because it could help make small, everyday tasks much easier and less time-consuming.

The “Visual Look Up” tool can impressively decipher laundry symbols, eliminating the confusion they cause for many people.

iOS 17’s new “Visual Look Up” tool can help you decipher the symbols in your laundry detergent, eliminating the confusion they bring to many people.

According to Apple’s website, the “Visual Look Up” tool also allows users to “identify and learn more about popular landmarks, plants, pets, and more that appear on their photos and videos in the Photos app.”

Which phones are compatible with iOS 17? iOS 17 IS compatible with iPhone XS and newer models. This means you will be able to download it if you have one of the following iPhones: iPhone14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhoneX

iPhone XS Max

iPhoneXR iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

It can even identify foods in a photo and suggest related recipes.

To use the laundry function, simply take a photo of your item’s label, with the symbols clearly visible.

Next, go to the Photos app, click on the photo and swipe up or tap the info symbol at the bottom.

There is then an option to tap “Search Laundry Care” in the text caption field.

Tapping it will take you to a list of websites Siri finds that explain what each symbol means.

Another game changer is that you can also look up the meanings of car symbols and buttons, which will be very useful for new drivers.

Apple fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their excitement for this revolutionary feature.

One person wrote: “This new iOS 17 feature is nifty. Scan your clothes washing label and get the meaning. Today it saved me time to understand the different laundry symbols.

Others said “Finally something useful” and “How cool!” “.

To download iOS 17, go to your Settings app, then General > Software Update.

Lots of other cool and handy features come with the update, so you don’t want to miss them.

“Check In” allows users to automatically notify family members when they arrive safely at their destination, while “Live Voicemail” replicates old-fashioned voicemail, allowing people to answer a call at middle of a message if they think it’s worth responding.

“Name Drop” gives people the ability to share their contact information, simply by touching your iPhone to another.