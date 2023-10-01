Bec Judd’s Unexpected AFL Grand Final Perspective Unveiled as She Watches Game Alongside Footballer Husband Chris

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rebecca Judd sat in the stadium watching the AFL grand final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday night.

The WAG was accompanied by her former Carlton footballer husband Chris, with the couple cheering on the Brisbane Lions.

The 40-year-old was generous in defeat, however, surprisingly rallying behind the winning team, Collingwood, when her favorite team lost.

“Go pies!” Even as an opposition supporter you played some incredible football this year and it was great to watch. Well deserved,’ Bec captioned a video from the pitch which was posted to Instagram Stories.

Other posts showed Bec and Chris voting for the winner of the Norm Smith Medal with compatriot Eddie Betts.

Rebecca Judd sat in the stadium watching the AFL grand final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday night. Pictured with Eddie Betts

Collingwood won a record 16th premiership with a thrilling four-point win over the Brisbane Lions in the AFL grand final.

Bobby Hill scored a career-best four goals in the Magpies’ epic 12.18 (90) to 13.8 (86) victory in front of 100,024 spectators on Saturday at the MCG.

His performance earned him the Norm Smith Medal.

Scott Pendlebury also played and Jordan De Goey kicked off with five minutes remaining before Collingwood hung on in the desperate closing stages after losing key defender Nathan Murphy to concussion before half-time.

The WAG was accompanied by her former Carlton footballer husband Chris (left), with the couple cheering on the Brisbane Lions.

The 40-year-old was generous in defeat, however, surprisingly rallying behind the winning team, Collingwood, when her favorite team lost.

“Go pies!” Even as an opposition supporter you played some incredible football this year and it was great to watch. Well deserved,” Bec captioned a video posted on Instagram

It was the Magpies’ first premiership since 2010, following heartbreaking grand final defeats in 2011 and 2018.

On the final siren, Pies captain Darcy Moore said: “It’s so surreal. I grew up a Collingwood supporter, I was here in 2010 and it seems surreal.

“There’s so much work to do, so much that needs to go right, and we did. Simply amazing, it was fun to play and I’m sure it was fun to watch.