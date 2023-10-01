Sun. Oct 1st, 2023

    Confrontations between “Freedom March” participants and a group of young men at Martrys’, Riad al-Solh Squares

    NNA – Both Martyrs#39; and Riad al-Solh Squares in central Beirut witnessed confrontations between a number of participants in thenbsp;quot;Freedom Marchquot; and young men on motorcycles who tried to prevent the participants from advancing, rejecting what they referred to as quot;all manifestations of anomalies in the streets of Beirut,quot; National News Agency correspondent reported this evening.

    A group of people had earlier called for a march in support of liberties to set out at 4:00 p.m. todaynbsp;from Riad al-Solh Square towards the Ministry of Interior in Sanayeh. However, thenbsp;young men who rejected the march addressed the Minister of the Interior urging him to cancel the march immediately, stressing that they would intercept it and confront its participants.

    ==========R.Sh.

