Trump joked that he has been indicted more than famed mafia gangster Al Capone, who was eventually imprisoned

Donald Trump (L), Al Capone (R).

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Bettmann/Getty Images

Donald Trump joked that he had been indicted more than notorious mafia gangster Al Capone.

He noted that he is “setting records” for his historic indictments.

Trump has previously compared his legal troubles to the infamous mobster’s.

Former President Donald Trump joked that he had been indicted more than famed gangster Al Capone.

“When they indicted me — and then again and again and again — I was never indicted, now I’m setting records. Al Capone was not indicted so much,” Trump said while speaking at a California Republicans convention in Anaheim on Friday.

Trump has been indicted four times and faces 91 criminal charges across the cases, making him the first current or former president to be indicted in the US.

Capone was faced various charges being brought against him throughout his criminal career. He was notoriously successful at dodging prosecutions until a tax evasion conviction in 1931 that led to him being sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, serving part of his sentence in San Francisco’s famous Alcatraz prison.

Released in 1939 and suffering from syphilis, the ailing Chicago mobster retired to Florida, where he died in 1947.

Trump has previously compared himself to the mobster, once declaring that he had more lawyers working for him “than any human being in the history of our Country, including even the late great gangster Alphonse Capone!”

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer turned critic, once said that he believed Trump’s eventual downfall would resemble the gangster’s.

“Like the Al Capone effect, you’re not going to get him on murder, extortion, racketeering. You get them on tax evasion,” Cohen told MSNBC in September last year.

Trump’s recent historic mugshot also sparked comparisons with Capone’s.

Trump continues to lead the polls for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

