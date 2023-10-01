Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn reveals her favourite chef from the franchise

<!–

Below Deck Mediterranean is back for its eighth season and Captain Sandy Yawn is back on board for another year of chaos on the high seas.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia about the new season, the 58-year-old said she is trying to stay above the “crazy” drama this year.

“I just stay above the fray, and that’s easy when you’re on the bridge and not below deck!” she said.

‘I’m always surprised when I watch the show again. I’m actually floored when I see it. And then it makes sense why the crew comes up and is angry or mad or sad – it just makes sense,” she continued.

‘Because as a captain I don’t know what they’re talking about below deck until I watch the show. But then I understand a lot more about the personalities and why they behave the way they do when they come up.”

Captain Sandy also revealed that Chef David White from last year’s season is her favorite of all the chefs she has worked with on the show.

“Chef Dave made five fresh loaves of bread every morning throughout the season. He created meals that were so beautiful, flavorful and aesthetically pleasing to the eye,” she explained.

‘His food is art. He’s an artist,” Sandy said.

The latest series of Below Deck Mediterranean kicked off with one of the most catastrophic starts of the entire franchise, when two crew members – Kyle Viljoen and Tumi Mhlongo – were unable to board due to visa delays.

And before the end of the charter, boatswain Ruan Irving was also asked to leave the boat after providing false documents.

He intended to obtain a legitimate certification, but after receiving a call that his friend had died, he decided he was too devastated to continue with the verification – and ultimately left the crew.

The drama delivered strong ratings for its season eight premiere, with the yacht series delivering higher ratings than Southern Charm and The Real Housewives of New York City.

The brand new season of Below Deck Mediterranean is available to stream on Hayu. Brand new episodes are released every week, the same day as in the US.